HighVista Strategies LLC Invests $3.75 Million in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,748,000. GE Vernova comprises 1.3% of HighVista Strategies LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,047,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,677,000 after acquiring an additional 584,208 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $537,674,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,560,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $399,770,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GEV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.16.

GE Vernova Trading Up 1.0 %

GE Vernova stock opened at $337.54 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $357.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.95 and a 200 day moving average of $221.35.

About GE Vernova



GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

