Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 3,695 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWL. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 21,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 12,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $53.03. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.86.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

