HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Buys 16,564 Shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 20.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 22,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ZK. Macquarie assumed coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.74 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.02.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Performance

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology stock opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $32.24.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

