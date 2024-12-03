Holocene Advisors LP Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 142.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 311,147 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $29,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $45.46 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

