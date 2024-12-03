Holocene Advisors LP Buys 24,503 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 24,503 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.06% of TransDigm Group worth $46,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 90.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 372,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,260.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,343.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,316.69. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $950.93 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $75.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total value of $4,205,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,300. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total value of $7,531,770.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,659,098.16. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,944 shares of company stock worth $23,541,085 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,461.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on TransDigm Group

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.