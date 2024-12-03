Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 63.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,278,175 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 1.6% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $487,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7,438.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,483,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,858 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $67,854,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 707.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,211,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after buying an additional 1,061,829 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,979,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,007,000 after buying an additional 940,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,729.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 933,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,923,000 after acquiring an additional 900,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

D stock opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.06. The stock has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

