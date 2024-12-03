Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $100.31 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,764,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 445,540 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of BorgWarner worth $100,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth $11,113,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 92,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in BorgWarner by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 154,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $5,329,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,997,111.77. This trade represents a 37.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $747,985.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 227,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,915,177.27. This represents a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,678,076 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. BorgWarner had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.