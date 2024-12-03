HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Short Interest Update

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,969,400 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 3,743,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,968,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HUMBL Stock Performance

HMBL opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. HUMBL has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

About HUMBL

HUMBL, Inc, a digital commerce company, operates a platform connects consumers, business, and governments in the digital economy in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Commercial. The company offers HUMBL Wallet, that enables users to have full control of their online identity, digital assets, and digital keys; HUMBL Search Engine that allows customers to search for articles, news, images, video, and other, as well as allows consumers to search for verified merchandise and tickets; HUMBL Tickets, which offers secondary tickets to various of live events; HUMBL Authentics, to pair authenticated buyers and sellers in verified and digital commerce; and HUMBL Social, a user-verified social media platforms.

