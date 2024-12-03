IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,651 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.37% of IDEX worth $59,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 28.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,223,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,479,000 after purchasing an additional 273,460 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9,424.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,032,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,473,000 after buying an additional 1,021,439 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 16.2% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 742,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,314,000 after buying an additional 103,432 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 7.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 659,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,357,000 after acquiring an additional 46,770 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IEX opened at $231.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $189.51 and a twelve month high of $246.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $798.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.05 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $236.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.14.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

