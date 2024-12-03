IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $17,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $49.13. 350,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.24.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

