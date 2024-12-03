IHT Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,512 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 93,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 27,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 277,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,246,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPMD traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $58.83. 137,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,289. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $45.69 and a 52-week high of $59.94.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

