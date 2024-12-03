IHT Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,419 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF were worth $8,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000.

QINT stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.39. 1,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,237. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $52.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.82.

The American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, selected and weighted by value and growth factors. It excludes US firms and lower quality stocks. QINT was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

