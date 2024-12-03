Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Receives $28.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMNM. Stephens initiated coverage on Immunome in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Immunome from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a report on Friday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $878.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.49. Immunome has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $30.96.

In related news, CTO Philip Tsai bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $198,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,030. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Max Rosett sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $230,223.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,476 shares in the company, valued at $760,090.76. The trade was a 23.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 102,862 shares of company stock valued at $978,045 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMNM. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Immunome by 9.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Immunome by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 26,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Immunome by 34.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Immunome by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunome during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

