Independent Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Independent Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Independent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,592 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,980,000 after buying an additional 5,776,791 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,176,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,290 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628,060 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011,385 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.16. 278,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,088,692. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.02 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.13. The stock has a market cap of $94.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

