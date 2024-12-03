indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.28, but opened at $4.11. indie Semiconductor shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 1,830,484 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INDI shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.92.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $890.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.36.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $942,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,433.21. This represents a 91.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDI. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,468,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689,326 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 290.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,195,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,612 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,478,000. Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $3,406,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,347,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 427,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

