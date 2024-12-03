Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Down 7.7% in November

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Down 0.2 %

IDCBY opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $210.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.12. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $12.86.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.53 billion for the quarter.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

