Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $68.36. The stock had a trading volume of 679,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,178. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Erste Group Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Get Our Latest Report on AZN

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.