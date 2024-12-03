Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises about 0.9% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $23,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 393.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Unilever by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,692. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

