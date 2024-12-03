Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 275 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $14,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 4.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 5.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1.9% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.01, for a total transaction of $541,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,450 shares in the company, valued at $33,577,694.50. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

NASDAQ CACC traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $484.40. 1,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,645. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $409.22 and a 12 month high of $616.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 23.63 and a quick ratio of 23.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.13 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CACC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $452.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Our Latest Report on Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Profile

(Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.