Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Short Interest Update

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the October 31st total of 13,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.
In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $2,686,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,150. This trade represents a 27.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,006,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,559.28. The trade was a 11.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,882 shares of company stock worth $5,765,446 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 71.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 83.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 522.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Insmed stock opened at $72.42 on Tuesday. Insmed has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $80.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day moving average is $68.68.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
