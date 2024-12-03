Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,039 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $64,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IJH opened at $67.16 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.02 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.13. The company has a market capitalization of $94.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

