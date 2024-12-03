Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 136,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 14,520 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 58.4% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 67,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 170.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 373,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after buying an additional 235,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 865.4% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 484,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after buying an additional 434,349 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR traded up $3.41 on Tuesday, hitting $69.80. 26,567,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,500,859. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average is $35.05. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

Get Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $200,799.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,313.20. This represents a 3.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 155,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $5,446,975.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,369 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,542.38. The trade was a 31.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,143,181 shares of company stock worth $1,602,670,958 over the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.