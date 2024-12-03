Invenomic Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Invenomic Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,746 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Unity Software worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 343.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 8.2% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Unity Software by 163.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on U. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Unity Software from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.35.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In related news, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $536,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 423,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,579,617.31. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $4,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,248,146 shares in the company, valued at $74,427,517.92. The trade was a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 554,381 shares of company stock worth $10,631,723. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U stock opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $43.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

