Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $25.22 Million Stock Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,190,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,614 shares during the quarter. Dun & Bradstreet accounts for about 1.4% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.50% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $25,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 12.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 33.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE DNB opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $609.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.64 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is -250.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNB

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.