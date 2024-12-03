Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,847 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJQ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $156,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.44. 39,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,823. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.29. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

