Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the October 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,018,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,529,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,263,000 after acquiring an additional 262,800 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,987,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,489,000 after buying an additional 427,872 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,113,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 203,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after buying an additional 72,820 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $71.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.54.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

