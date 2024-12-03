Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWB. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 810,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,540,000 after buying an additional 37,544 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 191,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,090,000 after purchasing an additional 24,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 99,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,251,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PWB opened at $105.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.01. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $106.08.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

