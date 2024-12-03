Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,816,000 after buying an additional 18,390,083 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,369 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,150.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,537 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 758,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,552,000 after purchasing an additional 703,098 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $187.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.87. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $148.94 and a one year high of $188.16. The company has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.