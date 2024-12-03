Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
IIM stock remained flat at $12.69 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,889. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $13.10.
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
