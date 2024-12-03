Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

IIM stock remained flat at $12.69 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,889. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

