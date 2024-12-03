Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,410 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 51% compared to the average daily volume of 1,592 put options.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of QSR traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.16. 161,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,652. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.20 and its 200-day moving average is $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 78.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 123.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

