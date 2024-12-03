Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,410 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 51% compared to the average daily volume of 1,592 put options.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of QSR traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.16. 161,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,652. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.20 and its 200-day moving average is $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $83.29.
Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.27.
Read Our Latest Research Report on QSR
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Restaurant Brands International
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 S&P 500 Stocks With Sky High Risk-Adjusted Returns
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Trending Stocks: How to Spot, Trade, and Profit Safely
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.