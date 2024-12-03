Investors Purchase Large Volume of VeriSign Put Options (NASDAQ:VRSN)

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 10,805 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,256% compared to the average daily volume of 797 put options.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $466,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,990. This trade represents a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,472,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 5.8% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 881,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $156,707,000 after acquiring an additional 48,344 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 44.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 788,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,771,000 after acquiring an additional 242,884 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 7.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 693,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,712,000 after acquiring an additional 47,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 660,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $192.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign has a 12-month low of $167.04 and a 12-month high of $220.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

