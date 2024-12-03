Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 905,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765,718 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $31,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 23,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 6.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

NYSE INVH opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.97. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.75%.

INVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

