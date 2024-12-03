InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 27100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

InZinc Mining Trading Down 25.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 3.76.

About InZinc Mining

(Get Free Report)

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InZinc Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InZinc Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.