iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYG opened at $79.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.59. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $80.37.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

