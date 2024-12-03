Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $4.54 Million Investment in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 214,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 0.05% of YPF Sociedad Anónima at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,676,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6,194.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 947,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,059,000 after acquiring an additional 932,212 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth about $12,845,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,890,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1,685.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 312,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 294,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of YPF opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $42.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

