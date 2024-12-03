Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $242.64 Million Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,663,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,481 shares during the period. NRG Energy accounts for about 0.9% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $242,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 74.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,688. The trade was a 38.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of NRG opened at $99.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $103.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

