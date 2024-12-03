Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 46,119 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,119 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.50% of KBR worth $130,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 25.9% in the third quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 27.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 15,651 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,954,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

KBR opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 25.21%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

