Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 5,612,975 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 159.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,130,486 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,612,975 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $459,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LVS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 192.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,790 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 118,958 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,212,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 88.4% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 409,225 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $20,600,000 after acquiring an additional 192,025 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,581,075 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $79,591,000 after acquiring an additional 357,234 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,924,340 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $247,891,000 after purchasing an additional 977,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Argus cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE LVS opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 24,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,724. The trade was a 28.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

