Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stock Position Lifted by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group comprises approximately 2.8% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 75.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,993.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $726,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JEF traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.58. 65,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.35. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $80.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.06 and a 200 day moving average of $58.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 6.40%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.83%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $12,618,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 604,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,144,592.54. The trade was a 24.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo purchased 9,247,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $551,773,323.27. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,286,923 shares of company stock valued at $88,999,151 in the last 90 days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JEF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

