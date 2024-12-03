John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE HEQ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.95. 9,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,735. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

