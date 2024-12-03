John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
HPI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 42,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,743. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.