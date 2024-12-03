JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.13 and last traded at $57.12, with a volume of 3091330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.97.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average of $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.5083 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 250.0% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

