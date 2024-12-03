JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 225,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $109,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

JQUA stock opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $59.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.88.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

