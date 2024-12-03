Karla R. Lewis Sells 3,892 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Stock

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 3,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $1,260,618.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,569,396.30. This represents a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Reliance Stock Down 0.8 %

RS stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.45. The company had a trading volume of 210,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,625. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Get Reliance alerts:

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.02). Reliance had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.16%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reliance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Reliance during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Reliance in the third quarter worth about $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Reliance by 17.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Reliance in the third quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.