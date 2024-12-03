KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Shares Down 4.4% – Here’s Why

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). Approximately 34,028,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 32,108,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

KEFI Gold and Copper Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £30.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.61.

About KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project located in Ethiopia. It also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Kefi Minerals Plc and changed its name to KEFI Gold and Copper Plc in August 2020.

Featured Articles

