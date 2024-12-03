Kestra Investment Management LLC Invests $232,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 244.4% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 374.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 177.3% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MET stock opened at $86.89 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $89.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 43.95%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MET. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.62.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

