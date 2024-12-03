Kestra Investment Management LLC Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,753 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97,057 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 74.5% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 85,969 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 36,694 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE TJX opened at $126.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.44 and a 12 month high of $128.00.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.47.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

