Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Landmark Bancorp Price Performance
LARK opened at $24.16 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $132.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30.
Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp
About Landmark Bancorp
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.
Further Reading
