Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LARK opened at $24.16 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $132.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 67,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 29,637 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

