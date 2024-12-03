Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 15.6% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 349,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after buying an additional 47,013 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Loews by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 137,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 47.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Price Performance

Loews stock opened at $86.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.35 and a 200-day moving average of $78.80. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $67.20 and a 52-week high of $87.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Loews from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Loews

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 75,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $6,237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,089,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,377,539.32. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $5,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,781,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,227,292.56. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,500 shares of company stock worth $15,452,500. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.