Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires Shares of 28,247 TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,247 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.15% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRST. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

TRST opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $38.89. The company has a market capitalization of $707.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.13.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.60%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

